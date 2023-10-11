Savings rise up to 40% on Flexispot’s ergonomic standing desks starting at $100 for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Flexispot standing desks, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have tracked, marking the year’s best prices at up to 40% off. Able to adjust their height, standing desks offer you a more healthy work-life balance by focusing on ergonomics, taking the strain off your spine during long periods. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $100. Head below for our top picks.

Flexispot fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Medical Adjustable Overbed Bedside Table features:

Gas Spring Pneumatic Lift System : The overbed table built-in gas spring offers smooth one-hand height adjustment from 25.6″ to 40.5″. No need to bend down or use force to adjust the height. With pneumatic lifting, it's easy to adjust with one hand.

