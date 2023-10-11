Sun Joe’s electric saws, trimmers, pressure washers, more up to 55% off for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Sun Joe’s electric tools and lawn care equipment, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have tracked, marking the year’s best prices at up to 55% off on pole saws, chainsaws, pressure washers, trimmers, as well as more niche items like bug traps, wood chippers, and even log splitters. Sun Joe is not only a popular brand, but also an affordable one, with most regular discounts keeping costs around $100 to $200 throughout the year. One of our favorite brands here at 9to5Toys, some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $18. Head below for our top picks.

Sun Joe fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

10-inch 8A Electric Multi-Angle Pole Chain Saw features:

Ideal for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs. Pole extends from 5.8 ft. to 8.8 ft. for up to 15 ft. overhead reach. Head adjusts from 0degree to 30degree. 8-amp motor cuts branches up to 9.5-Inches thick. Your new pole chainsaw is backed by the Snow Joe and Sun Joe customer promise. We will warrant new products for two years from the date of purchase. NO QUESTIONS ASKED. Contact Snow Joe and Sun Joe Customer Support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

