Aventon’s flagship Level commuter e-bike just dropped down to $999 (Save $600)

Aventon Bikes has announced a flash sale for its Level Commuter e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from $1,599, this e-bike has seen a few minor discounts in the past – especially on other retailer’s websites – with today’s deal giving you $600 in savings while returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You won’t find this model on Amazon, so the best way to save the most is through these deals direct from the manufacturer.

The Level commuter e-bike is equipped with a 500W motor (with a 750W peak) and a 14.0Ah battery that allow it to reach a top speed of 28 MPH while travelling up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on whether you’re using the throttle the entire time or utilizing its five-level pedal assist. It features a select collection of accessories to upgrade your commute, like the front-suspension paired with the pre-installed fenders to comfortably traverse any weathered terrain while you travel, or the built-in rack to assist in the transportation of anything aside from yourself. It also has a backlit LCD display that allows you to monitor your speed, battery, pedal assist level, and mileage.

This sale ends at midnight tonight, so time is running out fast to save on Aventon’s flagship commuter e-bike. While the above flash sale is limited to the Level e-bike, Aventon also has an Autumn sale still currently going on, marking down select models by up to $400, like the Abound cargo e-bike for $1,799. If you need a little more help in deciding whether to invest in such a substantial commuting option, check out our launch review over at Electrek for a full run-down.

Aventon Level Commuter e-bike features:

The Level is our flagship commuter ebike, stylish silently with both levels of endurance and a ride-ability you can trust day in day out. The front suspension fork provides ultimate comfort whilst riding across any surface and the incorporated fenders protect you and your outfit no matter what the conditions are like outside. A preinstalled rack ensures that no matter how much gear you have, you can take it all with you on your Level Commuter ebike. The beauty of this great combination of accessories is that this ebike is as well suited to transporting all the items for an offsite meeting as it is to transporting all the goodies for a family picnic in the park!

