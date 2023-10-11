Yeedi vac robot vacuum falls 63% to new all-time low of $110 for fall Prime Day (Reg. $300)

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the Yeedi vac Robot Vacuum for $109.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Having started the year off at its regular price tag of $300, with regular discounts never falling below $150. Today’s deal is a combined 63% markdown, beating out all the previous ones and coming in $10 under the current going used rate, while also marking a new all-time low. Equipped with both a side brush and a main rolling brush, this robotic vacuum and mop boasts 3,000Pa of suction while being able to simultaneously mop behind itself. Designed with the standard Yeedi visual navigation technology, it can effortlessly move around and under furniture for more efficient and agile cleaning. Through the Yeedi app, you can control this vacuum’s schedule and methods, with the possibility to go hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant. Its battery offers you 110 minutes of runtime, with the vacuum able to pick up where it left off after charging thanks to its smart system that creates customizable home maps as it goes.

Yeedi vac Robot Vacuum features:

The yeedi robot vacuum features advanced visual navigation technology that effortlessly maneuvers around furniture and reaches tricky areas with ease. Its slim and sleek design allows for efficient and agile cleaning without getting stuck. Experience true deep cleaning with yeedi robot vacuum. Its Rubber-bristle integrated brushroll agitates dirt hidden in carpets, while the carpet detection sensor automatically boosts suction power to thoroughly remove stubborn debris. Enjoy a complete clean with yeedi vac’s specialized carpet cleaning feature.

