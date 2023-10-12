WORX WG606 electric pressure washer offers 1,900 PSI and 1.2 GPM for $143 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Worx WG606 Electric Pressure Washer for $142.79 shipped. This pressure washer started the year off at the all-time low shortly before rising back to its $200 price tag. It has seen only five previous discounts this year, and today’s deal is a return to the third-lowest price we have tracked for year, even beating out its MSRP on WORX’s own website. This pressure washer comes equipped with a 13A motor that delivers a 1,900 PSI (with a peak of 2,090 PSI) and a 1.2 GPM flow rate. Its far more compact for its output power than many other models out there, which is more impressive once you find it has an onboard soap tank. Its spray wand sports a universal quick-connect coupler to make interchanging nozzles fast and easy – with integrated onboard storage for each as well.

You can also find the Worx WG602 Electric Pressure Washer on Amazon for $119. An even more compact 13A pressure washer than the above model, its 16-pound design affords you effortless portability with a motor that can max out at motor that can max out at 1,870 PSI and a 1.4 GPM flow rate. Like the model above, its spray wand offers fast interchangeable nozzles that have their own storage space as well.

And if you’re looking for an even more portable pressure washer with a more lightweight design, or one with a more mild PSI to use on more sensitive surfaces, check out our past coverage of the WORX Hydroshot 20V Cordless Electric Portable Power Cleaner.

Worx WG606 Electric Pressure Washer features:

[13-AMP MOTOR] Powerful, lightweight, compact design delivers 1900 PSI (MAX 2090 PSI) and 1.2 GPM (MAX 1.4 GPM)

[SPRAY-WAND W/ QUICK-CONNECT] Universal quick-connect coupler allows for easy nozzle changes

[ONBOARD SOAP TANK] Soap application for tackling the dirtiest jobs

[DO IT YOURSELF. DO IT BETTER. DO IT WITH WORX] Worx tools are engineered with cutting-edge technology, and above modern efficiency standards, so you can build a cost-effective tool collection that’s been designed to last

[TELESCOPING HANDLE] Telescopes up and down for portability and compact storage

