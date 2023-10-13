Auto-Vox Solar1 Pro wireless backup camera with monitor hits new all-time low of $95 ($55 off)

Amazon is offering the Auto-Vox Solar1 Pro Wireless Backup Camera with 5-inch Monitor System for $94.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon and using the promo code E2CMJWZG at checkout. Down from its original price of $150, this back up cam has had nine discounts over 2023, with eight of them landing at the same price of $120 and one similar promotion cutting the price down a little further to $97. Today’s deal beats out all of them, with both the coupon and the promo code combining to give you a total 37% discount, and marking a new all-time low. This special deal will only last until October 31, and even includes an extra way to save by bundling the above camera system with an AUTO-VOX Portable Magnetic Wireless Backup Camera Mount to receive another 15% off your cart’s subtotal, currently be offered on Amazon for $25.

Covering a 10 foot range with a 110-degree viewing angle, this wireless backup camera for trucks comes equipped with a built-in solar panel to ensure an ongoing power supply without the battery drain-out issues of other cameras. You’ll receive real-time images once installed and activated, keeping lags, buffers, and disconnects from creating possible dangers. It delivers a clear view and accurate distance measurement – even at night, helping you to avoid collisions and easily reverse in crowded areas. Its case has been upgraded for a IP69K waterproof rating, providing clear images through rain, fog, and mud. Installation requires a single screwdriver – just attach the camera to your license plate and power the monitor with your vehicle’s cigarette lighter.

You can also check out our previous coverage of the Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera, which is currently on Amazon for $88, after clipping the on-page $32 off coupon. Adopting a 2.4G wireless technology that delivers a stable image without interference from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or radio signals while within the 33 foot range, this backup camera is designed for mid-size vehicles like vans, SUVs, trucks, and trailers too.

Auto-Vox Solar1 Pro Wireless Backup Camera features:

Only need 1 screwdriver, easily attach the solar backup camera to the license plate and power monitor using a car charger, save the installation fee of up to $200. The battery keeps charging when the solar panel is in the face of strong sunlight, reduces manual charging times, and has no car battery drain-out issues. Wireless backup camera for trucks delivers a clear view and accurate distance measurement at night, which helps you avoid potential collisions and easily back into crowded areas. The monitor auto-shows real-time images once activated, avoiding the dangers caused by lags, buffers, or disconnects. No timing waste for phone pairing anymore. Back up camera systems for car upgrades the waterproof rate from their metal case, PCB-Coating, and sealing adhesive, which can fully replace the rearview mirror and provides a clear view in rain, fog, and mud.

