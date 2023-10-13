Aventon’s new Soltera.2 Step-Through e-bike receives first discount to $1,199 ($200 off)

Aventon Bikes is now offering its recently released Soltera.2 Step-Through e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,399, this e-bike has only been on the market for about two months, and today’s deal is the first major discount that it has received. Many of the e-bikes currently seeing sales tend to fall from higher starting prices down to $1,399 to $1,599+, but the Soltera.2, which is an updated and expanded upon model from its predecessor, happens to stand out from the rest for its lower cost. Not only will you save $200 off the MSRP, but with Aventon’s current promotion you’ll also receive a free Thousand x Aventon Heritage Helmet alongside a Kryptonite Bike Lock with your purchase, valued at a combined $170.

Sporting a lightweight and geometric design with integrated turn signals wrapped around a 350W brushless rear-hub motor and 9.6Ah battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 46 miles on a single charge. It features four levels of pedal assistance: Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo – with an updated torque sensor that provides a more natural riding experience by more seamlessly amplifying your pedaling efforts to conserve battery life and extend its travel range. Its newly upgraded backlit LCD display gives you a full-color rundown of real-time metrics like current speed, battery life, a calorie-burning counter, travel times, and even offers you a hidden USB port to charge your smart phone during your ride.

The sale on the bike itself will continue as long as supplies last, just as many of Aventon’s other recent sales have operated. The free receipt of the helmet and bike lock, however, will only last for about two and a half days more, with a timer at the top of the website slowly counting down. If you need a little more help in deciding whether to invest in such a substantial commuting e-bike, check out our launch review over at Electrek for a full run-down.

Aventon Soltera.2 Step-Through e-bike features:

Simply slip into the rider’s seat of the Soltera.2 Step-Through, then keep moving! Equipped with a torque sensor, it responds to the way you move by seamlessly amplifying your pedaling efforts and applying the right amount of assistance you need for long rides and daily commutes. The lightweight, aerodynamic frame keeps you nimble as you hit the streets, fly up hills, and carry it up a flight of stairs with ease. Integrated lights with turn signal functionality protects you on the road by safely communicating to other road users which way you’re going, day or night. With a top speed of 20 mph and up to 46 miles in range on a single charge, any route is the right way. Make moves, the road is yours now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!