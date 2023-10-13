Govee’s wireless meat thermometer with 2 probes alerts you when meat fully cooks for $20

Amazon is offering the Govee Wireless Meat Thermometer for $19.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. Down from its regular price tag of $28, this thermometer has only seen three previous discounts this year to the same recurring price. Today’s deal drops further, landing at the second-lowest price we’ve tracked. It comes in $4 under the current going used rate and within $1 of the all-time low from two years prior. This Bluetooth meat thermometer lets you keep your eyes on your grill from over 230 feet away, allowing you to step away from the meat-sitting and multi-task instead. You’ll never overcook your food again, as you can set a pre-determined internal temperature and get alerted via notification when your food reaches it. Head below to learn more.

The above deal can also be bundled with several other Govee devices to receive an extra 5% off your cart’s subtotal, all you need to do is purchase one or more of the following items alongside your new meat thermometer:

Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Monitor Your Grill Wirelessly : With this wireless grill meat thermometer, you can keep an eye on your grill, smoker, or oven from up to 230ft away. Spend less time waiting and more time multitasking while your food cooks to perfection.

: With this wireless grill meat thermometer, you can keep an eye on your grill, smoker, or oven from up to 230ft away. Spend less time waiting and more time multitasking while your food cooks to perfection. Get Smart Alerts : Never overcook your food again. This smart Bluetooth meat thermometer will beep and send an instant notification to your phone via the Govee Home App when your food temperature is out of your preset range.

: Never overcook your food again. This smart Bluetooth meat thermometer will beep and send an instant notification to your phone via the Govee Home App when your food temperature is out of your preset range. Cook Like a Pro : The Govee Home App offers USDA-recommended food temperatures for various doneness levels of meat, including turkey, lamb, beef, chicken, pork, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can grill more efficiently with this thermometer.

: The Govee Home App offers USDA-recommended food temperatures for various doneness levels of meat, including turkey, lamb, beef, chicken, pork, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can grill more efficiently with this thermometer. Reliable and Accurate : Our food grade 304 stainless steel thermometer probes have an accuracy of ±1.8°F/1°C to reliably monitor the doneness of your food (under 302℉). Please remember not to touch the temperature probes immediately after use.

: Our food grade 304 stainless steel thermometer probes have an accuracy of ±1.8°F/1°C to reliably monitor the doneness of your food (under 302℉). Please remember not to touch the temperature probes immediately after use. Easy to Use: This Bluetooth meat thermometer has a strong magnetic back and a folding stand, making it easy to place on your grill, smoker, or oven. The large backlight screen makes it easy to read, even at night.

