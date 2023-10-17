AeroGarden’s Bounty Indoor Garden comes with seed kits for new all-time low of $156 (Reg. $260)

AeroGarden is offering the Bounty Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light for $155.95 shipped. After a year of prices bobbing up and down the charts, with a typical MSRP circling $260, today’s deal drops costs lower than ever before. Coming in 40% off the going rate, it comes in $39 under the current used price, marking a new all-time low across all retailers as far as we have seen. You can also find it on Amazon for a new site-specific all-time low as well, with it currently fetching $196.90 shipped.

If you’ve ever wanted your own herb garden but don’t have the space outside to cultivate one, this handy hydroponic device is a perfect alternative. No soil, no mess – with its 40W LED grow lights, you’ll be able to grow as many as nine plants up to 24 inches tall. It comes Wi-Fi-enabled and compatible with Alexa, allowing you to have total control of its features like the three-step water level indicator. Comes with an assortment of herb seed pods that will begin sprouting within days and ready to harvest in a matter of weeks.

If you were hoping to use your new indoor garden for salads instead of herbs, AeroGarden is also offering the Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit for $14, which comes with six pre-seeded pods of red/green leaf, romaine, and butter head lettuce. And if you wanted to try your own hand at other vegetables or herbs not included with your purchase of the device, you can browse AeroGarden’s entire offering of seed kits here.

AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light features:

NO SOIL, NO MESS – Plants grow in water with this hydroponic growing system. Grow up to 9 plants, up to 24“ tall in your indoor garden. Just drop in the non-GMO, pre-seeded pods and watch them grow. Sprouts in days, harvests in weeks and lasts for months with a 100% germination

THE WORLD’S LEADING COUNTERTOP GARDEN – Energy efficient 40 watt LED Grow Lights deliver the perfect spectrum for fast growth & big harvests. Smart garden technology automatically turns lights on & off and reminds you when to add water and liquid plant food

INCLUDES EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GROW – 9-Pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit with Genovese Basil (x2), Thai Basil, Curly Parsley, Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chives, Dill, Mint and nurtured by our specially formulated Miracle-Gro liquid plant food, enough for a full season of growth. Also includes a 6 inch tall trellis. All natural & non-GMO

