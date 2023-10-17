Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Event takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more

Macy’s is offering its lowest prices of the season with 40-60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Columbia, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, and more. If you’re looknig for a nice dress coat the Ralph Lauren Luxury Blend Jacket is a perfect option. It was originally priced at $495 and is currently marked down to $130. This jacket is available in five color options and will easily elevate any look. It has a polished design that’s classic to wear for years to come. With over 1,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!