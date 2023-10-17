Upgrade your rechargeable toothbrush with this Philips Sonicare model at just $20 today

If you’re not the type to require all of the bells whistles, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart features on your toothbrush, today’s deal on the Philips Sonicare 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is worth a look. Amazon is now offering them for $19.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the 1100 Power model (HX3641/02) falling back down to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year for the first time. This model skips out on the frills to focus on the most important features like the 2-minute timer, rechargeable battery (it lasts about 2 weeks with this model), and replaceable brush heads. There are plenty of options out there with AI coaching, companion apps, and more, but this one side-steps the extras for an affordable streamlined approach to oral care that won’t break the bank. Head below for more details.

When it comes to rechargeable electric toothbrushes, it doesn’t get much more affordable from the big brands than today’s lead deal. But if you make a battery-operated model work for you, the Philips One by Sonicare models are a solid option. These popular toothbrushes are currently starting from under $17.50 Prime shipped in various colorways via Amazon right now.

Once your oral care routine has been updated above, it might time to to do the same for your upcoming holiday get-together wardrobe. Alongside up to 50% off The North Face, our fashion deal hub is loaded with options to get the job done without spending anywhere near full price. Browse through everything right here including deals at Backcountry, Joe’s New Balance, adidas, and more.

Philips Sonicare 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush features:

2 minute SmarTimer with QuadPacer ensure Dentist-recommended brushing time. Battery life up to 14 days

Slim ergonomic design makes brushing easier and more comfortable

Easy-start gently eases you into the electric brushing experience by gradually increasing power

Long battery life with battery light indicator: One charge last for 2 weeks

Includes: 1 Philips Sonicare 1100 electric toothbrush, 1 SimplyClean (C1) brush head, and 1 USB charger (wall adaptor not included)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!