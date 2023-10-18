Aventon’s Sinch foldable e-bike receives one-day discount with free accessories for $999 ($600 off)

Aventon Bikes is having a special one-day only sale on select original e-bike models, like the Sinch Foldable e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,599, today’s deal is a 38% markdown off the going rate, and lands among some of the lowest prices we have seen. With the Sinch model particularly, you’ll also be gaining a free addition of both a rear-mountable rack and the Sinch fender set, valued at a collective $95.

The Sinch e-bike is first and foremost designed for storability, able to fold both at the base of the handlebars as well as mid-frame, ensuring that you won’t stress or worry about where you’re going to put it when you’re not cruising along. It comes equipped with a 48V 500W (750W peak) hub motor and 14.0Ah battery that propels the bike up to top speeds of 20 MPH for a travel range of up to 30 miles on a single charge. It offers five levels of pedal assistance, utilizing both a cadence sensor and a speed sensor to provide an appropriate boost to your pedaling power. Featuring a backlit LCD display, you’ll be able to track your travelled distance, always know your battery level, adjust speed levels, and even connect to the Aventon Mobile app for a wide array of community sharing options.

This one-day sale will end tonight at midnight, with a convenient clock on the website counting down for you. Four select models are included as part of the $600 off portion of the deal, with only the Sinch Foldable e-bike receiving the added bonus of the free rear rack and fender set. Aventon also currently has their Autumn sale in full swing, giving you up to $400 off select models for as long as supplies last. You can check out the one-day sale’s page here, or head over to the Autumn sale’s page to browse all the included models.

Sinch Foldable e-bike features:

We didn’t call this ebike the Sinch for no reason. Foldable, portable, storable, powerful, comfortable, and ready for anything, the Sinch folding electric bike lives up to the definition of “doing it with ease”. Your Sinch compact electric bike will fit in your closet and under your desk, meaning it’s almost infinitely portable! Making this electric bike foldable means that it’ll even fit in the trunk of your car or easily into your RV so you can take it anywhere with you. With 4″ fat tires and a front suspension fork this ebike is ready to both cruise the pavements and conquer the trails!

