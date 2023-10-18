Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Sale takes 50% off sitewide + an extra 40% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is currently having its Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 25% off First Ascent gear as well as an extra 40% off clearance with code FALLRAIN40 at checkout. A standout from this sale is the StratusTherm Modular Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. This jacket is a two-in-one design that allows you to turn the jacket into a vest. It has a down filling to help keep you warm and it’s highly packable for added convienience. This style also has a hood that can be taken off and the material is water-resistant for fall and winter outings. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Quest Fleece Full-Zip Jacket $35 (Orig. $70)
- StratusTherm Modular Down Jacket $100 (Orig. $200)
- Seabeck Down Parka Jacket $140 (Orig. $279)
- Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Parka $150 (Orig. $299)
- Quest Fleece Crew Sweatshirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Doe Bay Duvet Coat $125 (Orig. $249)
- Chilali Faux Shearling Fleece Jacket $75 (Orig. $129)
- Sun Valley Frost Down Parka $150 (Orig. $299)
- EB Hemplify Utility Shirt Jacket $60 (Orig. $119)
- CirrusLite Down Jacket $65 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
