Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Sale takes 50% off sitewide + an extra 40% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is currently having its Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 25% off First Ascent gear as well as an extra 40% off clearance with code FALLRAIN40 at checkout. A standout from this sale is the StratusTherm Modular Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. This jacket is a two-in-one design that allows you to turn the jacket into a vest. It has a down filling to help keep you warm and it’s highly packable for added convienience. This style also has a hood that can be taken off and the material is water-resistant for fall and winter outings. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
