Best price of the year hits Razer’s waterproof V2 gaming laptop backpack at $107 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Rogue V2 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack for $107.15 shipped. Regularly $150 both at Amazon and directly from Razer, this is nearly 30% off and the best deal we have tracked. We have seen a few drops as low as $108 over the last couple months, but today’s deal is marking a new Amazon 2023 low and the best price we can find. This backpack is designed to house MacBooks and gaming laptops up to 17 inches in size alongside an “accessory compartment [with] ample space” for the rest of your kit. From there you’ll find a host of storage compartments throughout alongside stretchy side drink pockets, padded straps, and a “breathable” air mesh back material. Alongside the waterproof outer material and leatherette bottom, the inside of each compartment also features a “special green TPU material to keep laptops safe.” More details below.

Something like the Razer Recon 15-inch Rolltop Backpack at $130 or the Razer Rogue v3 16-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack at $100 will deliver the brand’s carrier treatment for less. But if you’re not partial to the Razer branding and are just looking for something ultra-affordable instead, believe it or not you can land this 15.6-inch Lenovo Laptop Backpack for just $13.50 Prime shipped on Amazon.

While we are talking laptop and MacBook-ready carriers, be sure to scope out our hands-on review of Aer’s new City Tote Bag as well the absolutely gorgeous all-leather Harber London City Backpack – one of the nicest examples I have ever tested out – as well as the brand’s leather and fabric Office Backpack.

Razer Rogue v2 Gaming Laptop Backpack features:

Water & Damage Resistant Exterior: A tough, waterproof outer material and leatherette bottom helps to extend the backpack’s life and keep it looking new

Store Laptops & Accompanying Peripherals: The backpack’s main compartment is large enough for the Razer Blade Pro or any other 17 inch laptop, while the accessory compartment has ample space for electronics

Comfortable Padded Straps & Breathable Back: Supportive shoulder straps and a breathable air mesh back material ensure comfort

