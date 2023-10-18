Renpho smart bathroom scales receive discounts up to 56% off starting at $15

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonFitness TrackerRenpho
$5+ off $15+

Amazon is offering the Renpho Elis 2 Smart Bathroom Scale for $23.19, with free shipping for Prime members or for orders over $25. Down from its regular price tag of $29, we have only tracked five previous discounts for this bathroom scale, all but one dropping to the same $25 low. Today’s deal beats out all of them, even last week’s fall Prime Day deals, landing it as a new all-time low. This scale is designed to track and analyze 13 key body composition metrics: weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, BMR, bone mass, metabolic age, fat-free bodyweight, body water, protein, and muscle mass. The scale connects to your phone over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and will be able to sync the measured data through the Renpho app to Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and more. Your entire household will also be able to use this scale thanks to its ability to recognize an unlimited amount of users in Wi-Fi mode. It even has a pregnancy mode that delivers safe, non-electrical current measurements for pregnant women, and a baby mode for weighing your little ones.

Other discounted Renpho smart bathroom scales:

You can also earn an extra 5% in savings when bundling any of the above scales along with any of these Renpho heating pads:

Renpho Elis 2 Smart Bathroom Scale features:

Are you ready to take your health and fitness to the next level? Look no further than the RENPHO Smart Body Scale! Sync your data with the Renpho Health App, and seamlessly connect your progress to other apps like MyFitnessPal, Samsung Health, and Google Fit, to get a complete picture of your wellness journey. The RENPHO Health App is your personal health assistant that tracks and analyzes 13 key body composition metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and metabolic age. The RENPHO Health App offers easy-to-read charts and graphs that allow you to monitor your progress every step of the way.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Renpho

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Schwinn Voyager electric bike offers up to 65 miles of ...
Bosch EV300 Level 2 EV charging station fills your batt...
Eemax 6kW electric tankless water heater falls to secon...
Arcade1Up 14-game Mortal Kombat cabinet now $120 off at...
Review: Logitech’s new Wave Keys ergonomic keyboa...
ALLPOWERS S700 portable power station offers 606Wh batt...
meross’ 2023 HomeKit water leak detector system s...
Today’s best Android app deals: Pumped BMX 2, Meg...
Load more...
Show More Comments