Aventon’s Adventure.2 all-terrain e-bike receives flash sale with free battery for $1,799 ($700 off)

Aventon Bikes is having a flash sale on select e-bike models, like the Aventure.2 e-bike for $1,799 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,999, today’s deal is a 10% markdown off the going rate, landing it among some of the lowest prices we have seen for this model. As part of the deal, you’ll also receive a free, Extra Aventon Battery, valued at $500. All-in-all, this special flash sale gives you a grand total of $700 in savings.

The Adventure.2 e-bike is designed for your all-terrain adventures, with a 750W (1,130W peak) rear-hub motor and a 15Ah integrated battery pushing you up to top speeds of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge (doubled with your extra battery). You can choose between using just the power throttle to propel you or utilize its four levels of pedal assistance, supported by a torque sensor, to extend battery life and travel distance. It comes with a rear-mounted rack for carrying along cargo alongside front and rear fenders to protect the bike from any adverse elements during your journey. It also features integrated head and taillights, with the rear lights offering both a brake light as well as turn signal functionality. You’ll also find a handy backlit LCD display attached to the handlebars that gives you real-time status of all the important metrics: speed, travel distance, pedal assistance settings, and battery levels.

The clock is ticking on this flash sale – with the site providing a literal timer counting down until its end in three days. While three other models are also seeing discounts up to $300 off as part of this sale, only the Adventure.2 is eligible to receive the additional battery. Aventon also currently has their Autumn sale in full swing, giving you up to $400 off select models for as long as supplies last. You can check out the flash sale’s page here, or head over to the Autumn sale’s page to browse all the included models.

Aventon Adventure.2 e-bike features:

Choose your own adventure with Aventure.2, fully loaded with a torque sensor. Its torque sensor has intuitive technology that amplifies your pedaling cadence, promoting a more natural riding experience. Switch between 4 levels of pedal assist and throttle to bring you more of what’s out there without breaking a sweat. Go beyond the average dirt road with 4” fat tires, a suspension fork, and a powerful motor that will cover ground over sand, rock, or snow with ease.

