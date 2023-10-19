Govee’s AI gaming sync box kit with 11.8-foot backlights for up to 65-inch TVs at $150 ($90 off)

Amazon is offering the Govee AI 4K Gaming Sync Box Kit with 11.8-foot RGBIC Backlight for 55 to 65-inch TVs for $149.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Down from its regular price tag of $240, this newly released gaming sync box kit has only received two previous discounts to the same $200 low. Today’s deal, starting off $10 under the previous markdowns, takes it a step further by dropping the price further, marking a new all-time low. It even comes in $48 under the current going used rate.

Set the moods for your gameplay with this gaming sync box kit that features Govee’s CogniGlow algorithm to recognize your in-game actions and react by displaying the appropriate lighting effects while in the worlds of LOL, Apex, OW2, Fortnite, COD, PUBG, Valorant, and CS: GO – with more titles promised to be coming soon. It is able to read and match colors and movements with that of your on-screen content while keeping an “ultra-low” latency and avoiding being influenced by ambient lighting, while also allowing you to play up to 240Hz in 1080p. Featuring the Govee DreamView smart syncing system, it can even mirror your AI gaming sync box’s lighting decisions across other Govee lights as well for a more immersive 360-degree experience. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and even streaming boxes like Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV – you’ll be able to connect and effortlessly switch between up to three devices. Head below to read more.

You can also save an extra 10% on your total order when you bundle the above gaming sync box kit with one or more of the following Govee string lights:

RGBIC Smart LED String Downlights, 9.8 feet: $70 (Reg. $90)

(Reg. $90) RGBIC Smart LED String Downlights, 16.4 feet: $114

Govee AI 4K Gaming Sync Box Kit features:

Tip for Improving Viewing Experience: If the lights are dim in Video Mode, please connect the device to Wi-Fi and wait for 4 hours. The app will remind you to upgrade the firmware. Confirm your device firmware is upgraded to V1.00.26.12.

Govee DreamView 360° Syncing: With the Govee DreamView smart syncing system, you can mirror your AI Gaming Sync Box lighting across other Govee gaming lights, wall lights, strips, panels, lamps, and bulbs for an immersive 360° lighting experience.

Multi-Device Support: Connect up to 3 devices with the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. It also works with cable and streaming boxes like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and more. Easily switch between devices for super-smooth cable management.

4K Resolution Support: Play your games up to 240Hz in 1080p, plus 144Hz 2K and 60Hz 4K. Govee HDMI gaming lights with sync box support HDR10.

