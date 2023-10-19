lululemon offers deals from $10 during its We Made Too Much Event + free shipping

from $10 + free shipping

lululemon’s weekly markdowns are back with pricing from just $10. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. During this sale you can easily update your activewear with deals on joggers, leggings, sweatshirts, polos, t-shirts, and more. A standout from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $78. This t-shirt is available in thirteen color options and has a specific material to help keep you comfortable throughout workouts. It’s made with a seamless construction and has anti-odor properties. With over 380 positive reviews, this t-shirt is rated 4.3/5 stars from lululemon customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

