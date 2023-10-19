The North Face, Patagonia, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Fall Favorites Event

Ali Smith -
FashionSteep and Cheap
60% off from $5

Steep and Cheap is currently having its Favorites Event that’s offering up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Stoic, Outdoor Research, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover that’s currently marked down to $93 and originally sold for $169. This pullover is great for layering during cool weather and you can choose from two color options. It has a zippered chest pocket to store essentials and a kangaroo pouch as well to keep your hands warm. This style also has a stretch-infused fabric for full range of motion and it can easily be paired with jeans, joggers, khakis and more. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Steep and Cheap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Review: New recording studio-grade PreSonus Eris Pro sp...
Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone Lightning gamepad grip hi...
ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat Enhanced tames ...
SANDMARC’s new industrial-grade aluminum iPhone C...
Google’s 2-node Nest WiFi Pro system is lower tha...
Today’s best Android app deals: Homo Machina, Ash...
Spigen’s new StandBy ArcField MagSafe charging st...
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 spatial gaming headset back a...
Load more...
Show More Comments