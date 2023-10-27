Originally $100 Cuisinart cast iron pan with lid and lifetime warranty now down at $40

There’s nothing quite like a good solid cast iron pan to use at home and Woot is now offering some deep deals on the popular Cuisinart models. You can score the 12-inch Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer with lid for $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $100, this is up to 60% off and the lowest price we can find. While you will find some colorways from third-party Amazon sellers in the $75 range, there’s nothing down as low as today’s Woot offer. You’re looking at a solid cast iron construction with a presentable porcelain enameled exterior that is as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing. Ready to take your meals from the stovetop straight into the oven like a pro, they are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and come with a lifetime warranty from Woot with today’s deal. Head below for more deals and details.

You’ll want to act fast on today’s Woot cast iron sale as some colors are already starting to sell out. You can browse all of the options on this landing page with all available models now marked down to $40 Prime shipped.

This is quite a competitive price tag for brand name cast iron pan with a lid, especially in the 12-inch category. But if you can make a 10.5-inch option work for you, this Lodge model – one of the best brands in the cast iron game if you ask me – comes in at under $19.50 Prime shipped right now on Amazon.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of this week’s best price drops on cooking and kitchen gear.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer features:

Cast iron improves its solid reputation with Cuisinart Chef’s Enameled Cast Iron Cookware! Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cooking because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution. This type of cookware is widely used for almost any recipe from roasts to desserts and performs well with a variety of cooking methods from searing to simmering. Many pan styles are available for cooking soups, sauces, casseroles, grills quiches, breads, and etc. These versatile pieces yield great results whether it’s on the stove or in the broiler or oven. They can go to table and double as elegant serving pieces! Savor the good life right at home, with family and friends. Cuisinart makes it absolutely delicious.

