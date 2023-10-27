Gap Factory Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase

The Gap Factory Friends and Family Event offers 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with code GFFRIEND at checkout. Gap Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can find deals on outerwear, jeans, t-shirts, sweaters, activewear, and more. The men’s Slim Jeans with Washwell are a standout from this sale and are currently marked down to $20 and originally sold for $50. These jeans are infused with stretch to promote comfort and have a tapered hem that’s highly flattering. The dark wash coloring is perfect for the fall and winter season and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from Gap Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

