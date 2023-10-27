Let Alexa and Assistant clean with Yeedi’s smart robot vacuum at $160 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum Mop Combo for $159.99 shipped, after clipping on-page $140 off coupon. Down from its regular $350 price tag, this device has seen regular returns to $190 almost every month of the year, with a short-lived drop to $185 at one point. Today’s deal is a combined 54% discount off the going rate, coming in $23 above the current used price, and landing at a new all-time low.

Equipped with both a side brush and a main rolling brush, this robotic vacuum and mop boasts 3,000Pa of suction while being able to simultaneously mop behind itself. Designed with the standard Yeedi visual navigation technology, it can effortlessly move around and under furniture for more efficient and agile cleaning. Through the Yeedi app, you can control this vacuum’s schedule and methods, with the possibility to go hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant. Its battery offers you 200 minutes of runtime, with the vacuum able to pick up where it left off after charging thanks to its smart system that creates customizable home maps as it goes.

Be sure to check out the Yeedi Cube Vacuum and Mop, which is currently on Amazon for $499.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. It offers 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, while also featuring sonic mopping technology that delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

You can also learn about the new ECOVACS X2 Omni robotic vacuum and mop, which boasts an impressive 8,000Pa of suction power alongside retractable mopping pads, as well as a dual-laser LiDAR system paired with a secondary AI-controlled AIVI 3D avoidance software, and an elevated docking station. You can read our in-depth tested review about it here.

Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum Mop Combo features:

The yeedi robot vacuum features advanced visual navigation technology that effortlessly maneuvers around furniture and reaches tricky areas with ease. Its slim and sleek design allows for efficient and agile cleaning without getting stuck. The yeedi vac max is a dual-function device that vacuums and mops simultaneously. This 2-in-1 combo, with unbeatable 3000pa suction power and an intelligent mopping system, makes it the perfect solution for dealing with wet and dry messes. Identify your floor type and plan the cleaning method accordingly. When a carpet is detected, yeedi vac max will steer away from your carpet in mopping mode and automatically increase suction power in vacuuming mode to get the best clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!