12-piece Govee Glide RGBIC LED wall lights perform concerts of color for all-time low of $80

Amazon is offering the Govee Glide 12-Piece RGBIC LED Wall Lights for $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its regular price tag of $130, this RGB wall light set has seen regular discounts down to a low of $110, with the occasional special events like summer and fall Prime Days dropping costs a bit further for short-lived periods. Today’s deal comes in 38% off the going rate, matching the discount Govee is giving on its own website (where its MSRP is normally $20 higher than Amazon’s pricing), and landing as a new all-time low. This package comes with eight standard pieces and four corner pieces to arrange and build however you fancy for out-of-this-world lighting effects to go along with your gaming and entertainment. You can choose from 64 scene modes or twelve pre-set music modes, and with the Music DreamView feature, you can even sync all your Govee lights together for an unparalleled concert of color.

Govee Glide RGBIC LED Wall Lights features:

Customize Your Glide Shape: Connect the 12 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

Breathtaking Multi-Color Lighting: Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 76 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

Reacts to Your Music: Govee gaming lights can react in real time to any music & gaming audio with its built-in microphone and 12 vibrant music modes, so your gaming sessions and parties always stay it. And Govee music box can group control your Govee lights to achieve whole room music sync.

Dynamic Light Effects: With more than 64+ dynamic scene modes to choose from, completely change your vibe with a single tap. Find multi-color moving scenes based on different emotions, nature elements, and life activities. Govee is committed to providing you with a colorful visual feast on party.

