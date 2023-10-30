Add 4TB of 2,000MB/s SSD storage to your EDC with Kingston’s XS2000 at $240 (Matching low)

Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 4TB High Performance Portable Solid-State Drive for $239.99 shipped. This one fetched closer to $500 for almost all of last year before dropping into the $370 range for 2023. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. For further comparison, it is also now undercutting the short-lived $250 offer we were tracking on Samsung’s comparable new USB 3.2 2×2 2,000MB/s T9 model as well. The Kingston XS2000 delivers high-end specs and notable speeds at up to 2,000MB/s with USB-C connectivity. The pocket-sized form-factor features a water- and dust-resistant design with an included rubber sleeve for added protection. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below.

If the 4TB capacity is overkill for you needs, the 1TB and 2TB models are going for $80 and $140 respectively to save you some cash. They deliver the same higher-end specs, just with less storage space and the lower price tags to match.

Elsewhere in portable storage deals, we are also still tracking a solid offer on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD. This one boasts impressive RGB lighting you can completely customize as well as the same max speeds as the models detailed above and that metal-plated WD_BLACK design. Scope out more of the details right here and in our hands-on review while it is still on sale.

Kingston XS2000 4TB Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

