EGO Power+ 56V 25-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer covers year-round pruning for $293

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 25-Inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer Kit for $293.20 shipped. Down from its regular price of $349, this tool has only received five discounts over the course of the year, with summer’s end seeing the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal amounts to $56 off the going rate, coming in $16 above the current used price and beating out all other retailers for the current lowest discount. On Amazon, this is the third-lowest price that we have seen over the course of its history. Sporting 25-inch dual-action, double-sided steel blades, this electric hedge trimmer’s brushless motor delivers a 1 1/4-inch cut capacity in order to tackle thicker branches. Its 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery keeps the motor running for up to 60 minutes on a single charge, while its 180-degree rotating handle offers five adjustable positions for comfort and control for the entirety of its use, whether it’s for quick jobs or long trimming routines.

For your other yard-tending duties, Amazon is also currently offering a $35 discount on the EGO Power+ 56V Variable Speed Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $293.70 shipped. Built around a 5.0Ah ARC lithium-ion battery and brushless motor, this leaf blower’s variable speed control allows it to reach up to 765 CFM, or up to 200 MPH, promising to be “the world’s most powerful handheld blower.”

And also check out our recent coverage of the Sun Joe 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator Kit. It sports a 500W brushless motor that “runs cooler and lasts longer than traditional brush motors.” Its four steel tilling blades are able to cultivate a 14-inch wide area with a depth up to 7 inches deep.

EGO Power+ Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer features:

180-degree rotating handle with 5 adjustable positions for ultimate control

1 ¼” cut capacity to tackle thicker branches

Get 60-minute cut time on a single charge with the included 2.5Ah 56V ARC Lithium Battery

25” dual-action, double-sided steel blades for precise, clean cuts

High-efficiency brushless motor

