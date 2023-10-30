iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuums and mops while self-emptying at new all-time low of $699

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop for $699 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $999, we have tracked seven previous discounts over the year, all of them dropping costs down between $900 and $800. Today’s deal is a 30% markdown off the going rate, matching the current prices on other retailers, landing as a new all-time low, and saving you a total of $300.

Equipped with an advanced four-stage cleaning system, which combines an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes, power-lifting suction, and auto-retract mopping capabilities with 1.16 pounds of pressure, this robot vacuum and mop covers all your floors with specific attention. Thanks to its Precision Vision Navigation, it is able to steer clear of obstacles – especially pet waste – while its dirt-detecting technology activates cleaning functions upon sensing any messes. It can differentiate between hard floors and carpets so you won’t suffer mix-ups, creating smart maps as it goes, and you’ll have full control of its settings and routines via the app or your virtual assistant. You won’t have to worry about emptying it regularly either, with it self-emptying into the included dustbin that holds up to 60 days worth of debris. Head below to read more.

Other iRobot models seeing discounts:

Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop features:

SMART SCRUB MOPS BACK AND FORTH WITH CONSISTENT PRESSURE AND 2X DEEPER SCRUBBING. Some areas of the home need a deeper clean–pawprints in the mudroom, spills under the kitchen table, tiles in your bathroom. Simply enable SmartScrub and your Roomba Combo j7+ will scrub back-and-forth, just like you would. *Compared to standard vacuum & mop mode for coffee and grime.

AVOIDS PET ACCIDENTS ON PURPOSE – WE GUARANTEE IT – Only iRobot brings you P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise). You can rely on your Roomba Combo j7+ to avoid pet waste, or we’ll replace it for free. Additional terms and conditions apply – see iRobot website for full details.

CLEANS WHERE YOU WANT, WHEN YOU WANT – You can set specific cleaning preferences by room: For instance, set it to vacuum the living room, then vacuum and mop the kitchen. You can also choose how much liquid the mop should use by room.

