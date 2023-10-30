lululemon’s new markdowns offer deals from $9: Jackets, hoodies, joggers, t-shirts, more

lululemon offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals from $9. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on jackets, hoodies, joggers, t-shirts, and more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt for men that’s marked down to $59 and originally sold for $98. This shirt is available in a forest green coloring that’s perfect for the fall season and the material features a four-way stretch that gives you full range of motion, making it a fantastic option for workouts. It can also easily be layered under vests or jackets and has an anti-odor design to keep you fresh throughout the day. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

