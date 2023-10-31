UGREEN’s Tablet Tripod holds both your tablet and phone together for all-time low of $30

Amazon is offering the UGREEN Tablet Tripod Stand for $29.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $6 off coupon. Down from its regular price tag of $40, we’ve only tracked two previous discounts, which only lowered costs by $5 or $10. Today’s deal is a 25% markdown off the going rate, coming in $6 under the used price, and landing as a new all-time low. This universally compatible tripod stand ensures you enjoy hands-free convenience while live streaming, reading, watching videos, participating in online meetings, playing music, and more. It features two holders – one for your tablet and one for your phone – that are completely adjustable to meet your needs. It can reach up to 68 inches and offers 360-degree rotation.

You’ll also be able to save an extra 5% on your new lights by bundling them with two or more of the following UGREEN products that are also seeing discounts right now (and be sure to clip any on-page coupons for the best prices):

  • Small Foldable Cell Phone Stand, black: $8 (Reg. $10)
  • Foldable Cell Phone Stand, black: $9 (Reg. $11)
  • Adjustable Cell Phone Stand, black: $10
  • Foldable Adjustable Phone Stand, black: $10 (Reg. $12)
  • Foldable Tablet Stand Holder, black: $10 (Reg. $12)
  • Smartphone Stand, silver: $9 (Reg. $11)
  • 2-Pack Foldable Phone Stand, black and white: $13
  • Metal Desktop Phone Stand, space grey: $11 (Reg. $17)
  • Foldable Adjustable Aluminum Phone Stand, silver: $15 (Reg. $17)
  • 2 Pack Foldable Tablet Stand, black and white: $14 (Reg. $16)
  • 2 Pack Foldable Tablet Stand, black: $16
  • Foldable Adjustable Aluminum Tablet Stand, grey: $19
  • Foldable Adjustable Device Stand, grey: $18 (Reg. $20)
  • Tablet Pillow Stand, grey: $21 (Reg. $27)
  • Foldable Adjustable Aluminum Tablet Stand, grey-blue: $21 (Reg. $30)
  • Foldable Adjustable Aluminum Tablet Stand, silver: $24
  • Vertical Aluminum Laptop Stand, silver-grey: $20 (Reg. $25)
  • Foldable Adjustable Aluminum Tablet Stand, black: $25
  • Foldable Adjustable Double-Hinge Tablet Stand, grey: $27 (Reg. $30)
  • Vertical Aluminum Dual-Laptop Stand, silver-grey: $25 (Reg. $30)
  • Foldable Adjustable Telescopic Tablet Stand, silver-grey: $27 (Reg. $30)
  • 59-inch Selfie Stick and Tripod with Remote, black: $21 (Reg. $30)
  • Foldable Adjustable 360-Degree Rotating Tablet Stand, silver: $32 (Reg. $36)
  • Foldable Adjustable 360-Degree Rotating Laptop Stand, silver: $35 (Reg. $50)
  • Foldable Adjustable 360-Degree Rotating Laptop Stand, silver: $50 (Reg. $60)

UGREEN Tablet Tripod Stand features:

  • One for More: Enjoy hands-free convenience with our 2-in-1 tripod stand, featuring holders for both your phone and tablet. Perfect for reading, video watching, zoom meetings, music playing, and live streaming.
  • Freely Adjust: Adjust the height and angle to your liking with UGREEN extendable tripod stand, which can reach up to 68″ and offers 360-degree rotation with 2 clamps.
  • Aluminum Sturdy Base: This floor tablet mount has a stable and sturdy tripod. Premium solid aluminum alloy material makes this tablet floor stand more safe and secure for your devices.
  • Universal Compatibility: This phone and tablet tripod holder is compatible with all 4.7 to 12.9 inches mobile devices. It’s compatible with iPad pro 12.9/11, iPad 10 9 8 7, iPad Air 5 4 3, iPad mini 6 5 4 3 2, iPhone 15 14 13 12 11 Pro Max, XR XS, iPhone 8Plus 6 7 6S, etc.

