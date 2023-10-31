UGREEN’s Tablet Tripod holds both your tablet and phone together for all-time low of $30

Amazon is offering the UGREEN Tablet Tripod Stand for $29.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $6 off coupon. Down from its regular price tag of $40, we’ve only tracked two previous discounts, which only lowered costs by $5 or $10. Today’s deal is a 25% markdown off the going rate, coming in $6 under the used price, and landing as a new all-time low. This universally compatible tripod stand ensures you enjoy hands-free convenience while live streaming, reading, watching videos, participating in online meetings, playing music, and more. It features two holders – one for your tablet and one for your phone – that are completely adjustable to meet your needs. It can reach up to 68 inches and offers 360-degree rotation.

UGREEN Tablet Tripod Stand features:

One for More: Enjoy hands-free convenience with our 2-in-1 tripod stand, featuring holders for both your phone and tablet. Perfect for reading, video watching, zoom meetings, music playing, and live streaming.

Freely Adjust: Adjust the height and angle to your liking with UGREEN extendable tripod stand, which can reach up to 68″ and offers 360-degree rotation with 2 clamps.

Aluminum Sturdy Base: This floor tablet mount has a stable and sturdy tripod. Premium solid aluminum alloy material makes this tablet floor stand more safe and secure for your devices.

Universal Compatibility: This phone and tablet tripod holder is compatible with all 4.7 to 12.9 inches mobile devices. It’s compatible with iPad pro 12.9/11, iPad 10 9 8 7, iPad Air 5 4 3, iPad mini 6 5 4 3 2, iPhone 15 14 13 12 11 Pro Max, XR XS, iPhone 8Plus 6 7 6S, etc.

