Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen audio interface now matching Amazon low at $200 ($50+ off)

While Focusrite has now unleashed the next-generation models (here’s our hands-on review), Amazon is offering a solid price drop on the Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface at $199.99 shipped. This still more than capable option is now $50 under the regular price at Amazon, $60 below the Sweetwater listing, and $20 below the Guitar Center sale price. It also comes in at $80 under the listing on the 4th Gen iteration that is yet to see any deals at all and, considering today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low, it’s hard to imagine the latest model dropping down to a price like this anytime soon. Head below for more details.

The Focusrite Scarlett lineup has been and still is among the best bang for your interfaces out there of you ask me. Solid sound quality alongside all of the features you need in a home recording setup for XLR mics are at the ready here – headphone monitoring with dedicated volume control, 48V phantom power for condenser mics, and combo jacks for XLR connectors and 1.4-inch guitar cables. The 4i4 model on sale here today features a pair of Hi-Z instrument inputs, four line inputs, four line outputs, and MIDI I/O.

But if you don’t need that much connectivity, something like the Solo or 2i2 models will do the trick. And you can land the newest models starting from $140 shipped on Amazon. The feature set here is essentially the same, just with less inputs and outputs at the ready. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the latest 4th gen models right here.

Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen features:

Pro performance with two of the finest mic preamps – Sound better than ever with 4i4’s two mic preamps. Achieve a brighter and a more open recording thanks to the best performing mic preamps the Scarlett range has ever heard. A switchable Air mode will add extra clarity to your acoustic instruments and voice when recording with your Scarlett 4i4.

All the inputs you’ll need for your gear – Four balanced line inputs are available for connecting synths or other line level audio that you use in your music, so you can utilise your full setup with Scarlett. Four balanced outputs can be used for monitoring and effects sends to make life easier. With super low latency and class-leading drivers, you will have no problems capturing audio in the moment that is well-polished and true to the original source.

Crystal clear playback in studio quality – Get professional sounding recordings with Scarlett’s high-performance converters which enable you to record and mix at up to 24-bit/192kHz. Your recordings will retain all of their sonic qualities so that you can hear all the details in your track on playback.

Start producing right away with Easy Start – It’s easier than ever to get up and running with your Scarlett with our online tool, Easy Start. Whether you’re looking to record or playback audio, we will help you get started.

