Govee’s RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with smart controller supports Razer Synapse 3 for $60

Amazon is offering the Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller for $59.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Down from its $90 price tag, this item has seen six previous discounts over the course of the year, all of them dropping to the same repeating $76 low – with exceptions for special events like the summer and fall Prime Days. Today’s deal amounts to a 33% markdown off the going rate, coming in $13 under the current used pricing, and landing as a new all-time low. Even Govee’s own website lists them $10 higher.

These gaming light bars enhance immersion into your gameplay with Govee’s unique RGBIC technology, allowing one light bar to emit multiple colors together in order to create more dynamic atmospheres – up to 16 million in total. They react with the audio from your games or videos – even from headphones – to produce symphonies of color. You’ll also have a minimum of 60 pre-set scene modes to choose from, with the smart dial controller able to adjust brightness, mode changes, colors, and power the bars on and off. These light bars also support Razer Synapse 3, allowing you to create more advanced effects and macros to your personal tastes. Head below to learn more.

You’ll also be able to save an extra 5% on your new lights by bundling them with two or more of the following Govee light products that are also seeing discounts right now (and be sure to clip those on-page coupons for the best prices):

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars features:

Sync with Razer Chroma: Now Govee christmas gaming light bars H6047 support Razer Synapse 3! Download the Govee Home App on your phone and Razer Synapse 3 and Govee Desktop App on your PC to get started on the brand new journey in the game.

Smart Desktop Dial Controller: Our convenient smart dial adjusts the brightness, changes the modes and colors, and turns the light bars on/off. Get timely responses to your lights right at your fingertips.

Smart App Control: Create your dream setup with countless customization options on Govee Home App (Support Bluetooth and WiFi connection).

Hands-free Voice Control: Use your voice assistant devices to turn your lights on and off, change scene modes, and more with smart voice control (Works with Alexa and Google Assistant).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!