LG’s latest 120Hz B3 77-inch OLED smart TV drops to new $1,797 Amazon low ($1,100 off)

We are now tracking the best Amazon price yet on the 2023 model LG B3 Series 77-inch Class OLED Smart TV at $1,796.99 shipped. This one launched back in late April at $3,300 and now fetches a regular price of $2,900 at Best Buy. Today’s deal clocks in at $200 under our previous mention and delivers a new Amazon all-time low in the process. You are (or will be shortly if you grab one) looking at a 2023 model 120Hz LG OLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. Gamers will be treated to G-SYNC (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync) and FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) support alongside a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs joined by Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming and built-in Alexa voice commands (also works alongside Google Assistant and HomeKit gear). Head below for more details and ongoing deals on the smaller models.

More 2023 model LG B3 smart TV deals:

For something more affordable that will still deliver a modern 2023 smart TV solution to your space with notable specs, look to Hisense. The brand has been making waves for this very reason over the last couple years and its latest offerings are much of the same:

Swing by our home theater hub to upgrade your audio at a discount too.

LG Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Keep pace with the action with a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movement whether you’re gaming or watching sports. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and FILMMAKER MODE give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch. LG OLED has over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that turn on and off individually for perfect black and incredible colors, with contrast you can’t get from anywhere else but OLED. Less searching, more streaming, thanks to the next generation of AI technology. Enjoy your favorite content including fitness, sports, entertainment and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!