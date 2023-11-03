Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Event offers 40% off best-selling items. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with code PUMPKINS50 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the CirrusLite Hooded Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $149. This jacket is highly packable, lightweight, waterproof, and has zippered pockets to store your essentials. It’s available in four color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links