Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Event offers 40% off best-selling items. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with code PUMPKINS50 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the CirrusLite Hooded Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $149. This jacket is highly packable, lightweight, waterproof, and has zippered pockets to store your essentials. It’s available in four color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- CirrusLite Hooded Down Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
- H2low Flex Fleece-Lined Jeans $59 (Orig. $99)
- CirrusLite Down Vest $59 (Orig. $99)
- Boundary Pass Down Parka $137 (Orig. $229)
- CirrusLite Down Jacket $77 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- On The Go Insulated Trench Coat $137 (Orig. $229)
- 2.0 Polar Fleece-Lined Pants $54 (Orig. $90)
- Winter Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings $59 (Orig. $99)
- CirrusLite Down Jacket $77 (Orig. $129)
- Palouse Down Parka $119 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
