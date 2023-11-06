Rare deals on UA’s Volt series audio interfaces for Mac, PC, iPad, more start from $119 today

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the Universal Audio Volt-series audio interfaces for Mac, PC, iPad, and iOS. First up, we have the UA Volt 4 USB Audio Interface down at $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $259, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low with as much as $60 in savings alongside the “$400 in UAD plug-ins” in ships with. We have only seen this model down this low a few times before today as well. UA is one of the best name brands in the recording space and its Volt series interfaces are among the best out there in my opinion, not in the least of which because of the great-sounding mic pres and included software. This model delivers a pair of combo mic/line inputs as well as an additional set of line inputs around back joined by four outputs (so you can connect two sets of speakers and flip between them). Alongside the bundled in software, you can “record vocals and instruments with the classic sound of UA mic/line preamp with tube emulation circuitry.” Head below for more.

Amazon is also offering the UA Volt 1 USB Audio Interface with the same bundled in software for $119 shipped. This more affordable solution only carries one mic preamp and a pair of line outs, but makes for a great way to score that UA sound for folks that don’t need any more than that. We have seen it go for a touch less in the past, but the regular $139 box is now at the second-best price of the year and seeing its first deal in several months.

While we are talking interfaces, we would be remiss not mentioning the new 4th Gen Focusrite Scarlett lineup. Easily among the best in the price range, they might not include the same vintage pedigree as the software included with the UA boxes, but starting at $140 and having just released a couple months ago, they are definitely worth a look. Here’s our hands-on review.

UA Volt 4 USB Audio Interface features:

Create legendary-sounding music productions, livestreams, and podcasts on Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone

Record your voice or guitar with album-ready sound using Vintage Mic Preamp mode

Get a 30-day free trial to UAD Spark and create with the best vintage gear and instruments ever made

Build your desktop production studio around a stylish interface, built to withstand years of home and mobile recording

