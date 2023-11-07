Smart reusable Rocketbooks on sale from $9.50 (Reg. $18), plus up to 40% off stocking stuffers

The Rocketbook reusable smart notebooks make for great investments, not to mention notable stocking stuffers and gifts over the holidays. Alongside some notable deals over at Amazon on the notebooks themselves starting from $9.50 Prime shipped, the official site has also kicked off a promotion of its own that will net you up to 40% in savings on its mini models, accessory bundles, and its smart Cloud index cards. You’ll find the eligible items for this promotion waiting on this landing page and even more deals waiting down below.

First up, Amazon is offering the full-size (8.5 x 11 inches) Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook from $20.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34, this is a 40% markdown and the lowest straight up discount we can find. It comes within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked this year, which cam in the form of a limited summer Prime Day offer and open deal previous to that. For those unfamiliar here, this is a typical writing notebook expect you can beam all of your notes, lists, and doodles to your cloud service or mail of choice before wiping the pages clean to start over time and time again. It also ships with a Pilot FriXion pen and a microfiber cloth.

But if you’re looking for the lowest possible cash discount on a Rocketbook right now, Amazon has the Mini model starting from $9.59 Prime shipped. The regular price on this model is $18 and we have sen it go for a touch less in limited coupon offers, but this is the lowest straight up cash option in the lineup right now. Outside of the smaller form-factor, the feature on this one is the same as the Core above.

Up to 40% off stocking stuffers

As for the stocking stuffer promotion happening on the official Rocketbook site, it works as follows: Save 20% on 2 items, save 30% on 3 items, or save 40% on 4 or more items. You’ll find all of the eligible products waiting on this landing page and, while the deals detailed above are better prices if you’re just grabbing one, the four at 40% off here will drop these select items down lower.

Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook features:

Experience the timeless feel of pen to paper writing with the digital connectedness of a tablet. Unlock the magic of converting handwritng to digital text with Rocketbook Core. Integrated smart features and the impressive Rocketbook App effortlessly save, search, and organize your writing- eliminating retyping hassles. Ditch piles of wasteful single-use paper with Rocketbook Core. Scan notes to the cloud, then wipe pages clear with the included cloth and reuse again and again. 1 Core = 100+ notebooks! Eco-friendly and efficient!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!