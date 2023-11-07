Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard elevates your M2 iPad Pro with a floating hinge at $229 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering one of the better chances of the year to save on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for M2 iPad Pro. It’s now dropping down to $229 shipped in the white colorway, offering the best discount we’ve seen in 2023 for the style. It’s $70 off the usual $299 price tag that it has been selling for for most the year, and undercuts our last mention by $20. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but we also explore how the keyboard upgrades your M2 iPad Pro below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 11-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model comes in both black and white designs, too.

Alongside working with 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, the Magic Keyboard also works with another one of Apple’s latest tablets. So now the discount we spotted earlier in the week on Apple’s iPad Air 5 is even more notable now that you can pair it with an elevated typing experience for less. iPair Air is currently on sale for $500, saving you $99 from its usual price tag in the process.

Adding some extra context to the price cut today, we recently were able to report that new iPad Pro hardware wouldn’t be coming until March of next year – meaning that any companion accessories also won’t be getting refreshed until spring, either.

All of this week’s other best discounts are then up for grabs in our Apple guide, too.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!