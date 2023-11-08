AINOPE 10,000mAh portable power bank drops 26% to lowest price of 2023 for $26

Amazon is offering the AINOPE Portable Charger for $25.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $9 off coupon. Down from a $35 price tag, this charger has only seen five discounts over the year, all but one of them landing at $29, and the other going a little further to $27. Today’s deal amounts to a 26% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $1, and ending up as the 2023 low and fourth-lowest price we have tracked overall. Its compact 3.76 inches x 2.53 inches x 0.88 inches size ensures it can fit in the smallest of bags, purses, and pockets, while its 10,000mAh battery can pump out steady 20W speeds. iPhones are projected to charge 0 to 60% in just 30 minutes, with Samsung phones going from 0 to 80% in the same amount of time. It also comes equipped with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously.

You can also save up to 20% on select AINOPE products when you bundle with the above charger, making sure to clip the on-page coupons and using the given promo codes at checkout:

You can also head on over to our Smartphone Accessories hub for the best deals on anything and everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more.

AINOPE Portable Charger features:

One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh PD 3.0 power bank. AINOPE 10000mAh mini portable charger combines the most advanced PD 3.0 & QC 4.0 fast charging technologies – incredibly fast fuel your new iPhone 0 to 60% in 30mins, Samsung 0 to 80% in 30mins, nearly 3X faster than original 2.4A chargers. Perfect compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, Earbuds and other usb c devices.

