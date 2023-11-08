Rad Power drops prices as you turn back the clocks with up to $300 off Daylight Savings e-bike sale

$200+ off $1,299
a person sitting on a bench in front of a bicycle

It’s the last day of Rad Power Bikes’ Daylight Savings Sale, taking up to $300 off three of its e-bike models, like the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,499, this deal gives you back $200 in savings, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.” You can learn more about it heading below, or by reading our in-depth review at Electrek.

Carrying the mantle as Rad Power’s jack-of-all-trades model, the RadRunner 2 comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features a four-level pedal assist with a low-profile cadence sensor, and a simple control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assistance settings. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

The RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike, discounted to $1,799 shipped, is Rad Power’s flagship model tailored for both on-road and off-road adventures. It comes with the same 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery, offering up the same speeds and travel range as the above model. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, a pair of puncture-resistant fat tires, water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for your off-road joyrides, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output.

The Daylight Savings Sale ends tonight at midnight, taking up to $300 off three select models. Rad Power also has extended deals on different models that will remain through December 31, like the $700 off discount on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step model for $1,399 shipped, or the $600 off discount on the popular RadTrike for $1,899 shipped. Head on over to their deals page here to browse through the models and discounts.

RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike features:

Fun meets functional. This head turner delivers on more than just style: it can help you carry cargo, passengers, and even your morning joe. Factor in over 330 possible accessory combinations, and you can customize this moped-style ebike to your heart’s content.

