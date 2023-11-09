Early doorbuster pricing delivers huge 55% in savings on this 7-qt. Gourmia air fryer at just $35

As part of its now live early Black Friday deals, Walmart is offering the 7-quart Gourmia Digital Air Fryer for just $35 shipped. Regularly $79, this is a $44 or more than 55% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. Finding a 7-quart air fryer from a brand as popular as Gourmia in this space is not easy. In fact, you’ll have a hard time finding any comparable dedicated air fryer at a price like this – this is basically doorbuster pricing. Most 2-quart models go for more. Leveraging “FryForce 360” technology, this machine “rapidly circulates heated air” around the 7-quart air fry basked for “perfectly crisped, golden-brown creations.” It carries 12 one-touch presets for no-brainer cooking of popular dishes alongside the ability to dehydrate “fruits, vegetables, and beef into healthy dried snacks.” Head below for more details.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $35 and under air fryer section will highlight just now notable the deal above really is. We can’t find a single cooker than can keep up with the Gourmia above for anywhere near $35 right now. I mean, maybe if you’re willing or would be better off with a mini 1.5-quart option or something along those lines, but even then it’s hard to recommend anything over the deal up top right now.

If you, however, are in for something more substantial from the Ninja multi-cooker department, deals on those and more are live as well. You’ll find some notable options worth browsing through below:

Then go check out the rest of the early Walmart Black Friday deals in our coverage right here.

Gourmia Digital Air Fryer features:

The Gourmia 7 QT Digital Air Fryer, GAF734, New, can cook family staples and party favorites for a variety of crowds. FryForce 360 Technology rapidly circulates heated air around the air fry basket, targeting food from every direction for perfectly crisped, golden-brown creations. The user-friendly design includes 12 One-Touch Cooking Presets that eliminate guesswork. The optional Preheat and Turn Food Reminder deliver evenly cooked, bite and delight results. 12.34lb.

