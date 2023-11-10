Apple’s M2 Mac mini is finally back in stock at Amazon with $50 discount attached

Amazon now has Apple’s M2 Mac mini back in stock, and better yet with a discount attached. Now selling for $549 shipped, the entry-level 256GB/8GB configuration is dropping from its usual $599 price tag. It’s $50 off and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. The savings are matched over at B&H, where you’ll also be able to step up to the elevated 512GB model at $699, down from $799. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review. We also take a closer look below the fold, while detailing some other models on sale.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

As far as desktop form-factors go, we’re also still tracking a chance to save on the original Mac Studio. It’s seeing a clearance offer down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen at $1,499. This is still in a class all its own compared to the Mac mini, but is justifying the clearance wording with $500 in savings attached. You’re looking at far more capable performance than its compact counterpart, too.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

