Rare deal knocks Elgato’s latest Stream Deck Plus with touch strip down to $180 shipped

Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the Elgato Stream Deck Plus in white at $179.99 shipped. This is the latest model in the brand’s popular desktop control surface lineup that launched in late 2022 at $200, and still fetches as much directly from Elgato. It has now dropped back down to its Amazon all-time for only the second time since release. We are big fans of the Stream Deck lineup (here’s our hands-on review for the MK.2 model) and use them on a regular basis. The Plus model on sale here today ups the ante by comparison to other models, adding rotary control knobs and a Touch Bar-style screen alongside the usual LCD-equipped button action. Head below for more details.

The Elgato Stream Deck Plus combines LCD keys, a touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more, all of which can be customized and programmed to do just about anything your streaming, podcasting, or Mac-based productivity setup requires. Users can “trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps” with plug-ins providing direct compatibility with “Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.”

If you would prefer a larger deck of the LCD keys as opposed to the bonus control methods on the Plus model, Amazon is still offering the regularly $250 Elgato Stream Deck XL down at $199.99 shipped. But for something more affordable altogether, scope out the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 model that sells for $150 shipped.

Elgato Stream Deck Plus features:

Tactile Control, Visual Feedback: LCD keys, touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more. Know that your command has been executed.

Fully Customizable: Use as an audio mixer, studio controller, production console, etc.

Multi Actions, Smart Profiles: trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Stream Deck App and Store: drag and drop setup, download plugins, icons, thousands of royalty-free tracks, SFX, and more. Regular updates and new plugins frequently added.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!