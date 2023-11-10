Rare deal knocks Elgato’s latest Stream Deck Plus with touch strip down to $180 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElgato
Reg. $200 $180

Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the Elgato Stream Deck Plus in white at $179.99 shipped. This is the latest model in the brand’s popular desktop control surface lineup that launched in late 2022 at $200, and still fetches as much directly from Elgato. It has now dropped back down to its Amazon all-time for only the second time since release. We are big fans of the Stream Deck lineup (here’s our hands-on review for the MK.2 model) and use them on a regular basis. The Plus model on sale here today ups the ante by comparison to other models, adding rotary control knobs and a Touch Bar-style screen alongside the usual LCD-equipped button action. Head below for more details. 

The Elgato Stream Deck Plus combines LCD keys, a touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more, all of which can be customized and programmed to do just about anything your streaming, podcasting, or Mac-based productivity setup requires. Users can “trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps” with plug-ins providing direct compatibility with “Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.”

If you would prefer a larger deck of the LCD keys as opposed to the bonus control methods on the Plus model, Amazon is still offering the regularly $250 Elgato Stream Deck XL down at $199.99 shipped. But for something more affordable altogether, scope out the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 model that sells for $150 shipped

Elgato Stream Deck Plus features:

  • Tactile Control, Visual Feedback: LCD keys, touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more. Know that your command has been executed.
  • Fully Customizable: Use as an audio mixer, studio controller, production console, etc.
  • Multi Actions, Smart Profiles: trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps.
  • Powerful Plugins: Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.
  • Stream Deck App and Store: drag and drop setup, download plugins, icons, thousands of royalty-free tracks, SFX, and more. Regular updates and new plugins frequently added.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Elgato

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony’s compact ANC LinkBuds S with 26-hour batter...
TravisMathew Early Black Friday Sale takes 50-60% off h...
mophie’s 2023 model 20,000mAh USB-C XL power bank...
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives at early Black...
Kingston’s 9to5 favorite 1,000MB/s DataTraveler M...
Lenovo’s Tab Extreme with floating hinge design s...
Vitamix early Black Friday deals: Up to $125 off pro-gr...
NZXT H6 Flow review: The just-right size compact dual-c...
Load more...
Show More Comments