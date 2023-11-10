Kingston’s 9to5 favorite 1,000MB/s DataTraveler Max USB-C flash drive drops to $47 today

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60+ $47
Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 512GB USB-C Flash Drive for $46.99 shipped. This one originally launched at $106 and more typically fetches closer to $60 these days. Deals on this model have been far and few between this year (if you can even find it in-stock), with today’s offer delivering the best price in several months and coming within $1 or so the best we have tracked. The Kingston DataTraveler Max is easily one of our favorite options in the product category, delivering more than notable speeds for a flash drive-sized solution alongside modern USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance. It allows users to slap 1,000MB/s data transfer speeds on a keychain or in an EDC kit – it’s basically a mini portable solid-state drive with specs like that. Head below for additional details.

Now an obvious lower-cost solution would be to just to land a smaller capacity model. That, in some ways, is one of the benefits of the Kingston DataTraveler Max – USB-C connectivity in a compact device that rivals portable SSD speeds and you can choose to save some cash by opting for a lower-capacity not typically available on mobile solid-state options. They start at $29 shipped on Amazon right now. 

If you would prefer to go with an even faster portable SSD solution instead, we are still tracking Prime Day pricing on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD. Despite its name, it will work like any other non gaming-specific solution while also delivering a metal build, customizable RGB lighting, and pricing starting from $65 shipped. Scope out the deal here and our hands-on review here

Kingston DataTraveler Max features:

Kingston’s DataTraveler Max is a high performance Type-C USB flash drive leveraging the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard to deliver record-breaking read/write speeds up to 1,000/900MB/s. Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the unique ridged casing protects the connector when not in use and is easily moved with a single motion. DT Max delivers premium performance and expanded capacities up to 1TB making it the ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more.

