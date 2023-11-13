Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,524 (Reg. $2,199) in early Black Friday sale with $634 in bundled gear

Aventon Bikes has officially kicked off its Black Friday sales, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The biggest deal in all of these savings is the Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike for $1,524 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING at checkout. Down from its regular $2,199 price tag, this is the lowest we’ve seen costs fall on this particular model, beating out its previous autumn sale price by $200. Along with your purchase, you’ll receive a free handrail, seat pad, pannier bag, front bag kit, rear rack basket, rear rack bamboo board, and a cargo net, valued at $634. You’ll also receive one entry per every dollar spent into Aventon’s Electrified Giveaway, where you’ll be eligible to win one of two Tesla Model 3s. To learn more, you can head below or read through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH and a 720Wh integrated battery capacity that gives you up to 50 miles on a single charge, the Abound e-bike makes getting around with the goods that much easier. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor can recognize your output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD display, front and rear fenders to protect you from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

Aventon’s Black Friday Sales will continue as long as supplies last, taking up to $600 off several of its popular e-bike models. You can head on over to the sales page here to check out all the e-bikes receiving discounts or head on over to our Green Deals guide for more discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. You’ll also find solar generators, electric tools, lawn care equipment, and much more.

Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike features:

Haul it all with the Abound, Aventon’s first ever cargo ebike! Its versatility and step-through frame puts the you in you-tility. Rack it, stack it, and load the kiddos, too! Equipped with a torque sensor and powerful 750W rear hub motor, getting around with everything you need in tow has never been easier. Let Abound do most of the heavy lifting by switching between the four new pedal assist levels: eco, tour, sport, and turbo. The all-new turn signal functionality alerts others that you’re making moves, while the front headlight sheds light on the road ahead. With Abound, the possibilities are boundless.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!