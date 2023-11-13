Lockly beats Black Friday deal on its biometric smart lock just for 9to5 readers at $110 ($80 off)

While the Lockly Black Friday deals are starting to go live, featuring some of the best prices of the year on its intelligent front door locks, we have an exclusive offer just for 9to5Toys readers that’s even better. You can now score the brand’s Flex Touch Smart Lock, that delivers 5-in-1 keyless entry including biometric fingerprint unlocking, down at $109.99 shipped using code 9to5Toys at checkout. This smart lock solution caries a regular price of $190 and is currently on sale for Black Friday at $120 for everyone else. But using our exclusive code will drop it to one of the lowest prices we have tracked. After launching at $190 in late 2022, only once have we ever tracked this model for less, which was a very short-lived offer at $100 back in May of this year. Today’s offer undercuts the lowest we have tracked on Amazon otherwise. Head below for more details.

The Lockly Flex Touch Smart Lock deliver keyless entry by way of a 3D biometric fingerprint reader, the companion smartphone app, or a physical key. And with the use of the optional Wi-Fi hub, you can also leverage Alexa and Hey Google voice control as well as a Scan-to-Open blue QR code option.

The system can store up to up to 99 fingerprints to allow access for multiple family members, the dog walker, visitors, or otherwise, alongside auto lock and unlock features – it “automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone.” Lockly also says it “installs in no time with common household tools” alongside a 1-year mechanical warranty, finish and electronics warranty, and lifetime technical support.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the now live Lockly Black Friday offers right here and then dive into our hands-on review on its smart safe – a “first of its kind” biometric fingerprint solution with remote access.

Lockly Flex Touch Smart Lock features:

Lockly Smart Lock Control: Lockly has high tech in smart door locks, sleek and minimalistic design, goes well with any door design. Perfect solution for your home, Airbnb rental property management.

5-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock: 3D biometric fingerprint reader + Smartphone app + Scan-to-Open blue QR code (with the optional Wi-Fi hub) + Alexa and Hey Google voice control (with the optional Wi-Fi hub) + Physical key.

3D Biometric Fingerprint Sensor: Get quick access, fingerprint recognition in <0.3sec & lock opening in <0.5sec, stores up to 99 fingerprints. You don’t have to worry about opening the door anymore, because your finger is the key.

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Our Lockly Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone. Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant, it needs work with Wi-Fi hub.

Easy DIY Installation: Installs in no time with common household tools; Rekeying Capability: Replace the key cylinder without changing the lock (with standard rekey kit); Warranty: Limited 1-year mechanical, finish and electronics warranty, plus lifetime technical support.

