Samsung’s 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD card drops to new $11 Amazon low, 512GB at $32

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2023 Samsung 128GB PRO Plus microSD card. You’ll find the 128GB model down at $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched back in April at $19 before dropping into the $14 range back in July and still sometimes going for as much as $18. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low at $1 below our previous mention. You’ll also find the 512GB variant marked down to $31.99 shipped, or within $4 of its best ever. The new 2023 models deliver 180MB/s speeds and are now both undercutting the sale prices we are tracking on the brand new PRO Ultimate 200MB/s variants that are fetching $17 and $45 respectively. Swing by our hands-on review of the 2023 PRO Plus and new Ultimate cards from Samsung. Then head below for additional details.

All things considered the $11 price tag on the 180MB/s 2023 release from Samsung above is a competitive price tag that’s tough to beat. You will find some no-name options on Amazon for less, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one with better specs at a price like that right now.

If you’re looking for some more substantial Samsung portable storage, check out our hands-on review of its brand new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 Portable SSD. And then scope out this ongoing offer on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD while it’s back down at the $65 fall Prime Day price – it can regularly sell for as much as $90. Our hands-on review of this model is right here as well.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device…Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room.

