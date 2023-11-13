Save 50% on this Cuisinart compact blender and juicer combo for new all-time low of $40

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juicer Combo for $39.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Already down from its $80 price tag, today’s deal is the first discount under its usual price, rather than as a markdown from a $100 high that has been the trend up until September. You’ll receive $40 in savings, a literal 50% price cut that comes in as a new all-time low just in time for holiday shoppers.

Built around a 450W motor, this blender and juicer gives you everything you’ll need to either blend or juice within your home kitchen. With the 16-ounce blending cup that comes with a flip travel lid, you’ll be able to prepare all manners of soups, sauces, beverages, and more, while the juice extractor can reliably produce up to 16-ounces of fresh juice in one sitting. It features illuminated LED controls alongside a rotary dial with high, low, and pulse options. It includes a pulp container for easy cleaning when you’re done, and the juice extractor includes a lid buckle for added safety.

Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juicer Combo features:

Compact Blender and Juice Extractor Combo and 450 watt peak motor

Blender includes 16 oz blending cup with flip travel lid and Juice extractor produces 8 to 16 ounces of fresh juice

Illuminated LED Controls and Rotary dial with High / Low / Pulse selection

Pulp container for easy cleaning and Juice extractor includes lid buckle closing safety

Dishwasher Safe Parts and Limited 3 Year Warranty

