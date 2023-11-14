Save $649 on NordicTrack’s commercial studio cycle with 30-day iFIT membership for $650

Amazon is offering the Nordictrack Commercial Studio Cycle for $649.99 shipped. Down from its $1,299 price tag, this studio cycle has seen plenty of discounts over the year, with three in particular falling to the lowest price we have tracked for short-lived periods. Today’s deal is a 50% markdown off the going rate, bringing costs down $169 under the current used pricing, and landing as a return to the all-time low – which we last saw back in summer.

Featuring an upgraded 15-inch rotating HD touchscreen display and Bluetooth headphone connectivity, this studio cycle offers 22 levels of resistance and can recreate inclines from -10% to 20%. You’ll also receive a 30-day iFIT Family Membership along with your purchase, giving you and up to four others access to elite trainers who can guide and push you in real-time by auto-adjusting the settings of your cycle to better challenge you while guiding you towards your fitness goals.

If you’re one who prefers using dumbbells during your workout, Amazon is also offering the NordicTrack 50-pound iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells for $199, down from $430. These Alexa-enabled dumbbells are adjustable between 5 pounds to 50 pounds per side by way of a motorized weight selector system in the storage base, and can be controlled manually or by voice via your Alexa.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the NordicTrack Vault Complete Reflective Trainer. Standing 72.65 inches by 24.25 inches, this combination fitness locker and trainer sports a reflective full-body mirror that pivots and slides for alternate viewing angles, while also revealing the inside storage shelves. It features an integrated 32-inch smart HD touchscreen that is able to stream on-demand and live workouts along with a 30-day iFIT Family Membership.

Nordictrack Commercial Studio Cycle features:

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; on-demand workouts on your equipment with Global Workouts and Studio Classes; Add up to 5 users; Elite trainers adjust your equipment (Dollar 39 value)

UPGRADED 15” Rotating HD Touchscreen Display streams and on-demand iFIT workouts; IMPROVED HD graphics performance; Adjustable display allows for 360-degree screen rotation

ENHANCED Automatic Trainer Control; NEW quieter incline motor; -10% to 20% incline; 22 resistance levels; iFIT Trainers auto-adjust your resistance and incline for a hands-free workout at home

NEW Bluetooth Headphone Connectivity; Pair your own Bluetooth headphones to your bike for high-quality in-ear audio; FASTER WIFI Connectivity; (2) 3 Lb. dumbbells for cross-training on your bike

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!