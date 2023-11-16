Hisense 2023 144Hz U8 smart mini-LED Google TVs hit new lows from $698 (Up to $1,000 off)

We are now tracking new Amazon all-time lows on the 2023 Hisense U8 series smart Google TVs alongside deals on other models. Joining offers on the smaller U8 series models, you’ll find the 75-inch variant selling for $1,294.99 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy, this is $305 off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and over $1,000 under the price it launched at this past summer. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. The U8 series is Hisense’s top-of-the-line mini-LED solution with a metal stand, a “bezel-less” design, and built-in Google Assistant voice command support. They feature a 144Hz mini-LED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs at a price much lower than you’ll find on comparable models from the big three TV brands. Head below for more deals and details.

More 2023 model Hisense smart TV deals:

We are also tracking some new all-time low prices on Samsung’s new stylish Frame 4K smart TVs. There’s up to $1,000 in savings to be had with models starting from $548 and all of the details are right here.

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.

