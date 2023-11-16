lululemon drops markdowns just in time for holiday shopping with specials from $4 shipped

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off from $4

lululemon just dropped new markdowns in its We Made Too Much section with deals on best-selling items from $4. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Clean Lines Belt Bag 2L that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $58. This style is great for anyone on the go to keep you hands free. It can easily hold your iPhone, wallet, and daily essentials. Plus, it has a waterproof exterior and a stylish patch logo as well. This would make a fantastic Christmas gift for anyone! Find even more deals by heading below or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
