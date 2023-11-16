Ninja early Black Friday deals: Blenders 50% off, multi-cookers $100 off, coffee makers, more

Joining a host of other early Black Friday Ninja gear deals you’ll find below, Amazon has now knocked the Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender and Processor System down to $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at most retailers, this is up to 50% off and the lowest price we can find. This model has been carrying a $150 price tag at Amazon more recently, but has now dropped back down to its all-time low price at up to $100 off. You’re looking at a versatile blending system that can whip up a smoothie or a protein shake, but it can also mix dough for holiday baking projects and double as a food processor to help with Thanksgiving dinner and beyond. You’ll find a series of presets for “one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough” alongside a 1,400-watt motor and a host of included attachments: Crushing/chopping blade, hybrid edge blades, and dough blade. It also comes with a cleaning brush, a pair of 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups with spout lids, 14-ounce smoothie bowl with storage lid, and more. Head below for more early Black Friday Ninja deals.

Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender and Processor System features:

Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System with Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor* with smartTORQUE and Variable Speed Control to power through and never stall. Power Blender & Processor Pitcher is a Total Crushing blender, food processor, and dough mixer. Nutrient Extraction* Cup and Spout Lid for smoothies and extractions. Smoothie Bowl Maker for smoothie bowls and nut butters. 1400-peak-watts make this Ninja’s Best Total Crushing Blender.

