Dyson’s V8 Animal Extra vacuum falls 36% in early Black Friday sales for $300 (Reg. $470)

Amazon is offering early Black Friday deals on select Dyson vacuum cleaners, with the Dyson V8 Animal Extra cordless vacuum cleaner for $299.99 shipped being the largest among them. Down from its regular $470 price tag, this vacuum has seen surprisingly few discounts over the year despite its popularity. It was missing from both summer and fall Prime Day deals, and in this last half of 2023, it has steadily risen back to its MSRP where it has remained for the whole of this month so far. Today’s deal is a 36% markdown off the going rate, coming in $50 under the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low.

The Dyson V8 Animal Extra’s motor is able to reach an impressive 110,000 RPM in order to provide a powerful suction for those with pets running around the home. Its de-tangling motorbar cleaner head is able to give a deeper clean to your carpets and hard floors alike, while its hair removal vanes keep long hair and pet hair from tangling around the brush bar as you go. It features an advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures fine dust as small as 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air in return. Its lightweight design, alongside its cordless format, allows it to effortless switch to a handheld configuration with one simple click of a button, allowing you to reach up high, down low, and everywhere in between. Head below to read more.

Other Dyson Vacuums on sale:

And if you’re tired of manually having to vacuum around your home regularly, check out the early Black Friday deals currently happening on iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuum fleet, which are seeing discounts up to 42% off and start from $159. You can also head on over to our home goods hub and smart home hub to stay up-to-date on all the best deals on items for around the house, as well as items to bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

Dyson V8 Animal Extra features:

Lightweight for quick, versatile cordless cleaning.

Up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson power.¹

Power trigger helps maximize energy efficiency, only using power where you need it.

Choose between two cleaning modes for the right power where you need it.

Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types. De-tangles wrapped long hair and pet hair as you clean.

Converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery.

The Hair screw tool sucks up long hair and pet hair. Fast. Its anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from pet beds, car seats, stairs, and more.

Comes with 9 Dyson-engineered accessories to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between.

Advanced whole-machine filtration traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.² Expels cleaner air.

Made from strong materials selected for their durability and lightweight properties. With a 2-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!